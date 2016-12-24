At Christmas, Nigerians tasked on peace, selfless service

Despite the harsh economic conditions, Nigerians have been advised to embrace peace, show love and demonstrate selfless service during the Yuletide season.

Speaking at the 26th inter-denominational Nine Lessons and Christmas Carol in Lagos organised by the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Vice Chairman, Southern State, Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Archbishop George Amu, said this period is a season to embrace peace, love and giving.

Amu urged the faithful to remember the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ, which is entrenched in giving and forgiveness.

He reiterated the association’s commitment in seeking divine intervention on the economy, saying: “CAN can’t do anything, but pray that God will take control.”

General Leader and District Chairman of the church, Prophet Sunday Korode, noted Nigerians need to ask themselves why and how we got into recession.

“It is when we understand how we got into recession that we can understand how to migrate from recession into progression of a new life.”

He stressed the need for everybody to look at self, reappraise self and upgrade their reaction to the grace of God.

“When someone is opportune to receive a gift, the kind of gift we celebrate today, such person should search self. Do we merit it? If we don’t merit it and we are given, that puts the giver in a higher level of consideration.

