Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At least 13 killed in collision between bus and taxi in Worcester – Times LIVE

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
At least 13 killed in collision between bus and taxi in Worcester
Times LIVE
ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from various services had arrived on the scene to find the majority of the occupants of the taxi trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Image by: ER24 …
WC crash claims at least 8 livesEyewitness News
Thirteen killed in bus and taxi accident in WorcesterIndependent Online
13, including 2 kids, killed in collision between bus and taxiNews24

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.