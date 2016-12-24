At least 13 killed in collision between bus and taxi in Worcester – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
At least 13 killed in collision between bus and taxi in Worcester
Times LIVE
ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from various services had arrived on the scene to find the majority of the occupants of the taxi trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Image by: ER24 …
WC crash claims at least 8 lives
Thirteen killed in bus and taxi accident in Worcester
13, including 2 kids, killed in collision between bus and taxi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG