At least 22 civilians massacred on Christmas day in eastern DR Congo
At least twenty-two civilians were stabbed during the Christmas weekend in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The massacre occurred in and around Eringeti in the Beni territory which has suffered a lot of attacks since October 2014 resulting the death of more than 700 people. According to the administrator of…
