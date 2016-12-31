At least 24 killed in bombing of Baghdad market

No fewer than 24 civilians on Saturday were killed in a double suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist militia targeting a busy market in Baghdad. The city’s security services said in a statement that 39 were injured in the attack at central Baghdad’s al-Sinak market. According to Saad Maan, the spokesman for the government security agency, the bombing was carried out by two suicide bombers wearing explosive belts.

