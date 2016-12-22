Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atiku Abubakar The recession has exposed FG’s weakness – Ex-VP says – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Atiku Abubakar The recession has exposed FG's weakness – Ex-VP says
Pulse Nigeria
The former VP said this while answering questions from his followers on Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Published: 22.12.2016; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Atiku Abubakar play. Atiku Abubakar …
Recession has exposed weaknesses of central government, says AtikuGuardian
Nigeria: No Sense in Having a Central Federal Government – AtikuAllAfrica.com
Atiku intensifies his calls for restructuringNAIJ.COM
Daily Post Nigeria –TheCable –Gistmaster (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.