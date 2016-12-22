Pages Navigation Menu

Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has said the current economic recession, has exposed the weakness of running a central government. Atiku said the responsibilities of the federal government need to be reduced, so it does not collapse “under the weight of too many responsibilities it burdens itself with”. He also questioned the need for a […]

