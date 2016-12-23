Pages Navigation Menu

Attacks on Germany: Buhari urges resolute action against terror – Daily Trust

Dec 23, 2016


Daily Trust

Attacks on Germany: Buhari urges resolute action against terror
Daily Trust
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the latest terror attacks on Germany indicated that the global community must remain resolute against terrorism. The president said this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, …
