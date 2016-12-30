Pages Navigation Menu

Attention Seeker? Azealia Banks Shows The Room She Uses For Witchcraft

Azealia Banks will go out of her way to ensure she is trending! Her new antics might surprise you. She shows a video of a room covered in blood and attempts to clean it. “Three years worth of brujeria”, she adds, panning the camera around the room. The word brujeria is a Spanish word and […]

