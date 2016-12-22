Aubameyang among finalists for African footballer of the Year

African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the running to win the award for a second successive season after being named on Thursday among the three finalists for the 2016 title. The Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker is up against favourite Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Senegal’s Sadio Mane for the accolade, which will be handed out in Nigeria on Jan. 5, when the Confederation of African Football hold their annual awards ceremony.

