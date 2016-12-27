Aubameyang leads Gabon AFCON squad – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aubameyang leads Gabon AFCON squad
Vanguard
Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina head Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations squad unveiled Tuesday by the hosts' manager Jose Antonio Camacho. Also figuring in the 23-player list for the Jan 14-Feb 5 …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG