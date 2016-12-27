Aubameyang, Lemina head Gabon AFCON squad

Borussia Dortmund star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina head Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad unveiled Tuesday by manager Jose Antonio Camacho.

Bruno Ecuele Manga of English Championship side Cardiff City, China-based Malick Evouna and Sunderland’s Didier Ndong are also in the hosts’ squad for the continental showpiece starting on January 14, supersport.com reports.

Gabon reached the quarter finals when it co-hosted the AFCON with Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

The Panthers will play in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (KV Ostende/BEL), Yves Stéphane Bitséki Moto (CF Mounana/GAB), Anthony Mfa Mezui

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Red Star/FRA), André Biyogho Poko (Karabukspor/TUR), Aaron Appindangoye (Laval/FRA), Franck Perrin Obambou (Stade Mandji/GAB), Bruno Ecuélé Manga (Cardiff City/WAL), Yoann Wachter (Sedan/FRA), Johann Serge Obiang (Troyes/FRA), Benjamin Zé Ondo (Mosta/MAL)

Midfielders: Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali (IF Brommapojkarna/SWE), Levy Clément Madinda (Nastic Tarragona/ESP), Guélor Kanga Kaku (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Merlin Tandjigora (Meixian Hakka/CHN), Didier Ndong (Sunderland/ENG), Samson Mbingui (Raja Casablanca/MAR), Mario Lemina (Juventus/ITA)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Malick Evouna (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Denis Athanase Bouanga (Tours/FRA), Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue (Uniao Leiria/POR), Cedric Ondo Biyoghe (CF Mounana/GAB).

The post Aubameyang, Lemina head Gabon AFCON squad appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

