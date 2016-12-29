Pages Navigation Menu

Audio: “Kill everybody you can kill,” Wike allegedly tells Fayose in leaked phone conversation

An alleged telephone conversation between the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose quoting Wike as saying “kill everybody you can kill” as well as saying the “Nigerian army does not exist again” has got the social media buzzing.

Wike & Fayose

In the audio, Fayose is heard congratulating Wike and saying Wike is too much and that he failed the country’s military strength.


