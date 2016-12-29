Audio: “Kill everybody you can kill,” Wike allegedly tells Fayose in leaked phone conversation

An alleged telephone conversation between the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose quoting Wike as saying “kill everybody you can kill” as well as saying the “Nigerian army does not exist again” has got the social media buzzing.

In the audio, Fayose is heard congratulating Wike and saying Wike is too much and that he failed the country’s military strength.



http://d19lga30codh7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Wike-Fayose-Audio-leak.mp3

The post Audio: “Kill everybody you can kill,” Wike allegedly tells Fayose in leaked phone conversation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

