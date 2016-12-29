Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Audio Leak: Govs Wike and Fayose allegedly mock army over Rivers rerun (LISTEN)

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

An audio of a telephone conversation allegedly between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, in which both men discussed Mr. Wike’s sharp maneuvers during the December 10, 2016 rerun of legislative elections in Rivers State has been released by SaharaReporters.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to SaharaReporters:

In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election. 

The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he
outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, “Nigeria Army does not exist again.”

Press play to listen:

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.