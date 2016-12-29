Audio Leak: Govs Wike and Fayose allegedly mock army over Rivers rerun (LISTEN)
According to SaharaReporters:
In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election.
The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he
outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, “Nigeria Army does not exist again.”
Press play to listen:
