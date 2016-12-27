Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna
by Audu Maikori This Christmas there will be no big cheerful parties and gatherings, there will not be any “Goron” (traditional Christmas gifts of cash or kind) Christmas distributed to both the old and young ones, no big barbecues, not many “Christmas dresses” will be bought, sown or worn in my region the southern part […]
This post Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG