Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna

by Audu Maikori This Christmas there will be no big cheerful parties and gatherings, there will not be any “Goron” (traditional Christmas gifts of cash or kind) Christmas distributed to both the old and young ones, no big barbecues, not many “Christmas dresses” will be bought, sown or worn in my region the southern part […]

This post Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

