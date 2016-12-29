Australia police bust record-breaking cocaine haul – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Australia police bust record-breaking cocaine haul
Aljazeera.com
Authorities arrest 15 men allegedly involved in smuggling of a ton of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 29 Dec 2016 19:03 GMT Drugs, Australia, Asia. Police said the operation culminated in arrests on Christmas Day [Police handout/EPA].
Australian anti-drug police seize 1100kg of cocaine worth £212m in country's 'biggest ever' bust
Australian police seize cocaine in record-breaking bust
Police seize 1100kg in Australia's 'largest cocaine bust'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG