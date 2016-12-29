Pages Navigation Menu

Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15

Dec 29, 2016

Australian authorities seized more than a ton of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars, police said on Thursday, describing it as one of the country’s largest drug busts. Fifteen men, including commercial fishing operators, were arrested for allegedly importing the cocaine from South America. The combined value of the cocaine is about 258.5 million…

