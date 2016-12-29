Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15

Australian authorities seized more than a ton of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars, police said on Thursday, describing it as one of the country’s largest drug busts. Fifteen men, including commercial fishing operators, were arrested for allegedly importing the cocaine from South America. The combined value of the cocaine is about 258.5 million…

The post Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

