Authorities attribute Colombia soccer plane crash to human error

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that errors by the pilot, airline and Bolivian regulators are to blame for a plane crash in Colombia that killed 71 people last month, including most of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, Colombia aviation authorities said. The plane, operated by Bolivia-based charter company LaMia, crashed on a wooded hillside near Medellin because the pilot failed to refuel en route and did not report engine failures caused by the lack of fuel until it was too late, officials said. “No technical-factor was part of the accident, everything involved human-error, added to a management-factor in the company’s administration and the management and organization of the flight-plans by the authorities in Bolivia,” Colombia’s Secretary for Air-Safety-Colonel Freddy Bonilla told journalists.

