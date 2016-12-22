– Auto crashes in Osun and Delta state have led to the death of 18 people – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
– Auto crashes in Osun and Delta state have led to the death of 18 people
NAIJ.COM
About 18 people met their untimely death on Wednesday, December 21, following crashes in Osun and Delta states. Tragic: How 18 people were killed, 21 injured in Osun,Delta crash. The Punch reports that five persons died on the spot in a multiple …
13 die in Asaba auto crash
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG