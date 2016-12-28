Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison – Channel NewsAsia
|
Ventures Africa
|
Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison
Channel NewsAsia
KINSHASA: A court in Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced a political opposition leader to five years in prison on Wednesday, a human rights advocate said, a judgement that risks imperilling multi-party talks meant to organise a presidential election …
DRC: Five potential outcomes of political unrest facing Congo
DRC court jails 15 anti-Kabila protesters, 34 others acquitted
Averting Another Crisis in Congo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG