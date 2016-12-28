Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Ventures Africa

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison
Channel NewsAsia
KINSHASA: A court in Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced a political opposition leader to five years in prison on Wednesday, a human rights advocate said, a judgement that risks imperilling multi-party talks meant to organise a presidential election
DRC: Five potential outcomes of political unrest facing CongoInternational Business Times UK
DRC court jails 15 anti-Kabila protesters, 34 others acquittedafricanews
Averting Another Crisis in CongoBloomberg
News24 –Tehran Times –Seattle Medium –Ventures Africa
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.