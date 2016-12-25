AWCON win lifts Super Falcons on FIFA rankings

Nigeria national women team, the Super Falcons’ win of the Africa Women Nations Cup, has moved them two places up to 35th on the rankings of the world soccer governing body.

The Super Falcons were previously ranked 37 on the log. They retained their number one position on the continent, while Ghana’s Black Queens who moved a step further to the 45th position is the number two country in Africa. Cameroon, 47th in the world are in the third spot in Africa, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa make up the top five African ranks with 50 and 51 positions respectively.

USA top the world rankings with Germany, France Canada and England making the top five.

Meanwhile the Super Falcons, who ended their protest with the payment of their allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation, have in turn submitted the trophy to the NFF.

The team have refused to release the trophy since their arrival from the tournament in Cameroon over the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to pay their outstanding entitlements.

Apart from holding on to the trophy, they also refused to vacate their hotel in Abuja, demanding full payment of their bonuses and allowances from the federation.

