Axoni Fintech Blockchain Solutions Company Raises $18 Million in Series A

Axoni, the leading blockchain based financial technology company has raised a total of $18 million in funding. The company completed its Series A fundraising round which saw participation from some of the leading names in the financial industry. In its latest update, the company has announced the list of investors which includes Wells Fargo, Euclid … Continue reading Axoni Fintech Blockchain Solutions Company Raises $18 Million in Series A

The post Axoni Fintech Blockchain Solutions Company Raises $18 Million in Series A appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

