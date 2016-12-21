Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ayade’s Aide Refutes Newspaper Report – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ayade's Aide Refutes Newspaper Report
Leadership Newspapers
The Special Assistant on students' affairs and youths mobilization to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Prince Michael Abuo, on Wednesday refuted newspaper reports insinuating that he misappropriated funds meant for the mobilization of students

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.