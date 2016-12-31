Azpilicueta: I’ve Always Stayed True To Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has stated that talk of leaving Chelsea never crossed his mind, the spaniard revealed after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal.

The Spain international got an assist for Chelsea, as Costa scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and now plays centreback under Conte.

According to the Spaniard, not even during the Blues’ darkest days in the 2015-16 season was he tempted to seek new pastures.

“I’ve felt really welcome since I arrived and I’ve always felt I was at the right place,” he said in the club’s match-day programme on Saturday.

“That’s something I don’t have any doubts about and it’s why I wanted to sign a new contract because I am happy here.

“I want to win trophies, last season we couldn’t get any, so I want to get back to winning ways because that’s what I came here for. This year is the next chance for us to do that and we have to chase it.

“A long period of my career has been at this club and since I moved here I have never thought about moving. Even when I wasn’t playing at the beginning of my time here, I always felt the confidence of the club and knew the only way I could get back into the team was why working and getting my chance.

“Under Antonio Conte I want to keep working in the same way and win trophies – that’s what we all want.”

