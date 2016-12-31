Babcock University 2016/2017 2nd Semester Resumption Date Announced.

The Babcock University through her management has announced the resumption date for the 2016/2017 academic session. According to the notice released by the management, 2nd semester for 2016/2017 academic session begins on 8th January 2017. Students are to take note and comply accordingly. Wish you all a smooth semester! Note: We now post daily scholarships …

The post Babcock University 2016/2017 2nd Semester Resumption Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

