Back On? Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz all smiles at Wedding

Is the T-Square fire back on? Yesterday – Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker‘s traditional wedding in Lagos. Tiwa, who rocked a sequin gown, is seen posing with the couple and Tee Billz. If you recall, the singer publicly hinted in an interview with Pulse TV that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

