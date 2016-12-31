Back On? Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz all smiles at Wedding
Is the T-Square fire back on? Yesterday – Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker‘s traditional wedding in Lagos. Tiwa, who rocked a sequin gown, is seen posing with the couple and Tee Billz. If you recall, the singer publicly hinted in an interview with Pulse TV that […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG