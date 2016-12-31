Pages Navigation Menu

Back On? Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz all smiles at Wedding

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Is the T-Square fire back on? Yesterday – Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker‘s traditional wedding in Lagos. Tiwa, who rocked a sequin gown, is seen posing with the couple and Tee Billz. If you recall, the singer publicly hinted in an interview with Pulse TV that […]

