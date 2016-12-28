Pages Navigation Menu

Bagudu swears in 18 sole administrators for Kebbi council areas

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday swore-in the 18 newly appointed sole administrators for local councils. Bagudu said he made the appointments due to the prolonged court case on tenure of past chairmen, which had caused local government election to be put on hold. The governor, however, assured that when the suit was determined, […]

