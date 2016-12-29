Bagudu Swears In 18 Sole Administrators

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has vowed to overhaul the local government administration in Kebbi state in order to make it respond to the needs of the people.

The governor made the pledge at the government house in Birnin Kebbi during the swearing in ceremony of 18 sole administrators to run the affairs of the local government areas in the state.

He said that his administration was working assiduously towards reforming local government administration in the state.

Bagudu attributed the delay in the conduct of local government council elections due to the existing litigation while urging the judiciary to expedite action on the matter to pave way for the council election.

The 18 new sole administrators are: Alh. Shehu Dallijan, Gwandu LGA; Alh. Bello Mamuda Zogirma, Bunza LGA; Suleman Muhammad Kardi , Birnin Kebbi LGA; Musa Muhammad , Yauri LGA ; Hon. Abubakar Dantani Zagga , Bagudo LGA; Muhammad Abdullahi , Dandi LGA; Alh. Ismail Ahmed , Augie LGA; Alh. Musa Muhammad Tungulawa ,Argungu LGA; Muhammad Kabiru Abubakar, Zuru LGA; Shehu Sarkin Kabin Jega, Jega LGA.

Others are Haliru Idris Sambawa , Maiyama LGA; Hajiya Tsahara Bawa, Danko Wasagu LGA; Muhammad Auwal Umar, Sakaba LGA ; Alh. Garba Salihu Takware, Shanga LGA;, Garba Hassan Wara , Ngaski LGA ; Umar Maigandi D/Gari , Suru LGA ; Alh. Abubakar Saleh, Aliero LGA while Alh. Muhammadu Hamidu is for Arewa LGA.

It will be recalled that the Kebbi state house of assembly screened the 18 sole administrators last week.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

