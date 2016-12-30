Pages Navigation Menu

Bajowa Expresses Confidence In Military Capacity To Tackle Insurgency

General Olu Bajowa has expressed pride in the determination and commitment of members of the Armed Forces, in combating insurgency, which he described as a threat to the security and territorial integrity of our country. The retired general made this statement during the celebration of his 76th birthday anniversary on 27 December in Lagos. He described the security and economic challenges facing the nation as the usual temporary phenomena of any developing nation.

