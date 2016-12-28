Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Balling! Davido Gifts Himself a Brand New 2017 Range Rover Sports for Christmas

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Music, News | 0 comments

What a marvelous way to wrap up the year! DMW boss Davido, today got himself the 2017 Ranger Rover Sports as a Christmas present. The artiste took to his social media to show off his latest ride, which cost a whopping N80 million. Well, we can say it has been an eventful year for Davido and it’s only […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.