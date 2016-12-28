Balling! Davido Gifts Himself a Brand New 2017 Range Rover Sports for Christmas
What a marvelous way to wrap up the year! DMW boss Davido, today got himself the 2017 Ranger Rover Sports as a Christmas present. The artiste took to his social media to show off his latest ride, which cost a whopping N80 million. Well, we can say it has been an eventful year for Davido and it’s only […]
