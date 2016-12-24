Ban Ki-moon commends U.N resolution on Israeli – PLestinian relations

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has welcomed Friday’s adoption of a Security Council resolution, which stated that the establishment of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, was illegal. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ban, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, described the Security Council’s resolution on Israeli settlements as a “significant step”. NAN reports that the Council, in the resolution, said Israeli settlements have “no legal validity,” it constitutes a “flagrant violation” under international law and is a “major obstacle” to a two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

