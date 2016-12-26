Pages Navigation Menu

Ban Ki-moon may emerge next South Korea president

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Ban Ki-moon

Ban Ki-moon, outgoing UN Secretary General, whose second five-year term is set to end by the end of this year, reclaimed top spot in recent South Korean presidential polls. A local survey showed on Monday that out of 2,528 voters in a nationwide poll conducted by local pollster Realmeter between December 19 and 23, support […]

