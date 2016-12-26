Ban Ki-moon may emerge next South Korea president
Ban Ki-moon, outgoing UN Secretary General, whose second five-year term is set to end by the end of this year, reclaimed top spot in recent South Korean presidential polls. A local survey showed on Monday that out of 2,528 voters in a nationwide poll conducted by local pollster Realmeter between December 19 and 23, support […]
Ban Ki-moon may emerge next South Korea president
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG