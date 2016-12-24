Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ban Ki-moon welcomes Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in World | 0 comments

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has welcomed Friday’s adoption of a Security Council resolution, which stated that the establishment of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, was illegal. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ban, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, described the Security Council’s resolution…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ban Ki-moon welcomes Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.