Banigo urges relevant agencies to enforce child rights law

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on relevant agencies to ensure the enforcement of the Child Right Law already domesticated in the State so that offenders would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

