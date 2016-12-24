Banigo urges relevant agencies to enforce child rights law
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on relevant agencies to ensure the enforcement of the Child Right Law already domesticated in the State so that offenders would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG