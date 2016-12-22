Bank Structuring and Resolvability
After the financial crisis regulatory authorities stepped in by developing controls and legislation to mitigate the chances of future bank bailouts. Recent regulatory standards focus on the structure of banks in order to make them more robust and reduce risk of colossal failure. These standards have pushed banks to restructure entities, assets and put in … Continue reading Bank Structuring and Resolvability
