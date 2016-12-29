“Banking on Bitcoin” Film to Hit Theatres on January 6, 2017 Accompanied by VOD Release
December 28, 2016, California, USA – “Banking on Bitcoin” a feature film on Bitcoin, its history and future is set to be released on January 6, 2017. Produced by Gravitas Ventures, the film will be launched at select theatres and will also be made available on VOD. The “Banking on Bitcoin” film covers the most … Continue reading “Banking on Bitcoin” Film to Hit Theatres on January 6, 2017 Accompanied by VOD Release
The post “Banking on Bitcoin” Film to Hit Theatres on January 6, 2017 Accompanied by VOD Release appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG