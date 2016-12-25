Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate their Achievements in Final Christmas Address | WATCH

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama says they are leaving America better than they met it. Delivering their final Christmas time weekly address on Saturday, the Obamas wished families across the U.S. a joyous festive season. The President and the First Lady recalled their first joint holiday address eight years ago, and thanked the Americans for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

