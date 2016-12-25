Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate their Achievements in Final Christmas Address | WATCH

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama says they are leaving America better than they met it. Delivering their final Christmas time weekly address on Saturday, the Obamas wished families across the U.S. a joyous festive season. The President and the First Lady recalled their first joint holiday address eight years ago, and thanked the Americans for […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.