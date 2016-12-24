Pages Navigation Menu

Barack Obama sings Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas is You”

As Barack Obama’s presidency dwindles to its final days, the YouTube channel BaracksDubs, which has previously brought joy to the world with their videos of Obama “singing” Drake, Rihanna and Justin Bieber, have eked out one last video of the president serenading the citizenry. This time the clever editors have spliced together Obama’s speeches to …

