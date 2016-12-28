Barry: Leicester Don’t Have Their Fear Factor Again

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry has stated that defending epl champions, Leicester City have lost their fear factor.

The Foxes went on a fairytale win of the premier league last season under Claudio Ranieri, losing just three matches.

Leicester lost 2-0 at home to Everton, which sees them drop to 16th and three points above relegation.

And Barry states they are a shadow of a former selves, even if he says last term’s remarkable title-winning feat will still go down in history.

“They’re not the team they were this time last year,” the veteran said. “Football is about confidence.

“It was always going to be tough for them to repeat what they achieved last year. It was once-in-a-lifetime what they achieved.

“They have bounced back in the Champions League but their league form is just not where it was last year – but you can’t forget what they did.

“We knew if we were on our game and defended well we could get the three points.

“Everyone in football would know it’s a different place to last year, you can tell from the fans, they were pretty quiet. That is football and how it changes.”

Leicester host West Ham on Saturday, while Everton are away to Hull City on Friday.

