Bauchi commissioner, Ningi resigns, says Gov. Abubakar marginalizing him

The Bauchi state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Shehu Barau Ningi has resigned his appointment from the state executive council after accusing the state Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of marginalizing him. .

Ningi who addressed pressmen on Thursday said that he was not given a conducive environment to function effectively as commissioner.

Ningi also accused the Governor of neglecting his constituency, Ningi Emirate by not including it as one of the beneficiaries of the recent road project contracts awarded across the state. He said even his supporters who were instrumental to the emergence of Abubakar as the Governor of the state have all been neglected.

He accused the Governor of aggravating the intra party crises that is presently rocking the party.

He said that the APC led government in the state might lose in the next general elections.

When contacted over the commissioner’s resignation, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique confirmed the resignation of Ningi, saying it is right of him to do so.

