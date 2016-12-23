Bauchi First Lady supports 1000 malnourished children

SUSTAINABLE Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative, BSWEEP, a pet project of the wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, yesterday attended to about 1000 children suffering from malnutrition in some parts of Bauchi State. Speaking to newsmen yesterday, the first lady said the pet project took up the feeding of affected children with […]

The post Bauchi First Lady supports 1000 malnourished children appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

