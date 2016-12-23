Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bauchi First Lady supports 1000 malnourished children

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Health, News | 0 comments

SUSTAINABLE Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative, BSWEEP, a pet project of the wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, yesterday attended to about 1000 children suffering from malnutrition in some parts of Bauchi State. Speaking to newsmen yesterday, the first lady said the pet project took up the feeding of affected children with […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bauchi First Lady supports 1000 malnourished children appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.