Bayelsa community expresses concern over air pollution – Naija247news

Dec 27, 2016


Bayelsa community expresses concern over air pollution
The people of Tombia and Gbarantoru in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa have expressed concern over air pollution affecting the area, saying it has potential serious health hazards. The paramount ruler of the community, Christian Otobotekere, …
