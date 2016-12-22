Bayern Munich Confident Arjen Robben Will Remain At The Club

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects Arjen Robben to extend his contract with the club.

The 32-year-old is yet to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, which expires at the end of the season.

“We are very optimistic,” he said. “Both sides want it. These are good pre-conditions.”

Arjen Robben, 32, was instrumental in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night and has now scored five goals in 10 league matches this season.

The former Chelsea winger joined Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid and has been one of the German giants’ most consistent attacking options down the flanks.

The post Bayern Munich Confident Arjen Robben Will Remain At The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

