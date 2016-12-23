No plastic rice in Nigeria, say Adewole, NAFDAC – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
No plastic rice in Nigeria, say Adewole, NAFDAC
TheCable
Isaac Adewole, minister of health, has urged Nigerians to be calm because there is no evidence that plastic rice is in circulation in the country. Earlier in the week, men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had claimed that they seized a consignment …
