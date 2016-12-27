BCS New Spokesman, Archibong Holds Maiden Press Conference

… Says 2016 Celebration Of The Divine Manifestation Will Be Splendid.

The new spokesman for Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Christ Ambassador Edet Archibong, on Tuesday held his maiden press conference at the organization’s headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

The 63 year old spokesman, who joined BCS in 1966, is a chartered geologist and native of Akwa Ibom State.

According to Archibong, the conference was to draw the attention of the public to the 2016 celebration of the Divine Manifestation of leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

His address read in part “I have the mandate of the Holy father, His holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, King of kings and Lord of lords, to address this press conference on the 2016 celebration of the Divine Manifestation of leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the sole spiritual head of the universe.

“The aim of this press conference is to draw the attention of the public to the above named week-long celebration which kick starts today and will culminate in the grand finale on Saturday, 30th December, 2016.

“The slogan for this year’s event is 1918: Behold the Ancient of Days.”

Ambassador Archibong was ordained a bishop in the month of August 2015, and secured his new appointment as the BCS spokesman in November 2016.

The press conference was graced by the secretary, BCS Spiritual Council of Churches, Ambassador Deji Ayinde, Ambassador Joseph Dike among other clergies.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

