Be Like Fayose, Fight for your People – Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerian Governors

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has urged Nigerian state governors to emulate their Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.

Pastor Adeboye described Governor Fayose as a great defender of his people and their cause, commending him for taking great risks to defend and protect the interests of his people.

”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about.

“You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed. I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough,” Adeboye said.

He said this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111.