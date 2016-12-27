Be Wary Of Activities That Can Cause Fire, Oyo Govt Cautions Residents

The Oyo State government has urged citizens and residents in the state to be careful and avoid anything that might cause fire outbreak during the Harman season, saying that the Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s administration would continue to support the fire Services department to ensure that it performs its life-saving functions effectively.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who gave this admonition during a courtesy call by Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport recently, also cautioned motorists and other road users to be patient while driving during and after the festive period to avoid unnecessary roads mishap.

Mr. Dauda said that the government understands the expediency of the fire service department and its official, stressing that government is working assiduous within its tight revenue to ensure that the operating vehicles and equipment of the State Fire Services function effectively.

According to him, the government has directed the Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state to ensure that motorists and other road users comply with roads’ rules and codes.

Responding, the committee Chairman, Honourable Adesola Sanguine charged the state government to urgently address the shortcomings in the fire service department and consequently urge officers of the Vehicle Inspection Officers department to be prudent in their operations and always remit the Internally Generated Revenue (IGE) to government coffers appropriately.

Similarly, the State House of Assembly has applauded Governor Abiola Ajar for his commitment towards the development of the State through road infrastructure despite the state’s dwindling revenue.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Kehinde Sugar, representing Ibadan South West Constituency 1, who is also a member of the House Committee on Works and Transport, gave this commendation during an inspection exercise of the committee to the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Mobil-Oluyole-Wema Bankrupt Road and the duality of Efunsetan-Podo roundabout-Tollgate Interchange Phase II, both in Ibadan.

Hon. Sub air said, the inspection is part of the oversight functions of the committee on any awarded project that the State government embarked upon to monitor and know if the project is done to specifications and standard.

While appreciating the Governor, Hon. Sub air said that Senator Ajar understands the plight of the citizens because he executes environment/business friendly projects, adding that development and businesses can only thrive in a conducive environment with good and accessible roads that will attract foreign and local investors.

“The Committee is very satisfied with the level of the projects, all the measurements are accurate and the thickness of the asphalt is realistic. We also commend the Ministry of Works and Transport for playing their part by supervising the projects,” he stressed.

While commending the contractors handling both projects, Ad old Engineering Development Company Limited and Hi-tech Construction Company respectively for carrying out the projects according to specifications, Hon Sub air noted that the committee is very satisfied with the levels of the projects’ completion.

He also pointed out that there would be easy movement of vehicles, economy improvement and less traffic gridlock especially along Apathy – on road and therefore appealed to the people of the area to make use of the road judiciously as the present administration would do more to fulfil its electioneering campaign promises.

