Be wary of activities that can cause fire – OYSG cautions residents

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Wasiu Dauda has urged citizens and residents in the state to be careful and avoid anything that might cause fire outbreak during the harmattan season, stressing the state government could continue to support the fire Services department to ensure that it performs its life-saving functions effectively. Dauda, who gave this admonition during a courtesy call by Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport recently, also cautioned motorists and other road users to be patient while driving during and after the festive period to avoid unnecessary roads mishap.

