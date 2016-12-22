Pages Navigation Menu

Beautiful bride-to-be allegedly stabbed by her house boy in Lagos, watch him dance on the day of the incident (Photos/video)

33-year-old Dayo Adeleke, who was preparing to be a bride allegedly died in the hands of her Cameroonian housekeeper who stabbed her at her home in Parkview estate, Lagos.

According to Tony Ipriye Uranta, who shared the story on Facebook, the incident happened on Tuesday December 20th. The housekeeper identified as Smith has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

He even shared a video of him dancing in the house that same day on his Instagram page. See more photos and watch the video after the cut….

