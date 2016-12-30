Beautiful new photo of conjoined Nigerian twins who were separated
1-year-old formerly conjoined twins from Nigeria, Miracle and Testimony Ayeni pictured with their parents and sister.
The twins were separated following an 18-hour operation procedure.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG