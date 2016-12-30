Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beautiful new photo of conjoined Nigerian twins who were separated

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

1-year-old formerly conjoined twins from Nigeria, Miracle and Testimony Ayeni pictured with their parents and sister.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The twins were separated following an 18-hour operation procedure.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.