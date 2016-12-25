Beijing imposes anti-independence rules on Hong Kong deputies to China’s top legislature – South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
Beijing imposes anti-independence rules on Hong Kong deputies to China's top legislature
Candidates running in the election of Hong Kong deputies to China's top legislature in December next year will have to make a declaration to swear allegiance to the nation and uphold its constitution as well as the city's Basic Law. The new requirement …
China Passes Traditional Medicine Law
